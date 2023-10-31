How much of West Ham could be bought with Gold up for selling a stake?

Vanessa Gold has said she is willing to sell a portion of her family’s 25 per cent stake in West Ham United, (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Vanessa Gold has said she is willing to sell a portion of her family’s 25 per cent stake in West Ham United.

Gold, daughter of David, was placed in charge of the shareholding after her father and elder sister, Jacqueline, died within two months of each other.

The deal, which could see her sell 10 per cent of her 25 per cent stake, could value the Hammers at over £650m.

Any prospective buyer would be the latest to dip their toes into the lucrative market of the Premier League after completed or prospective sales in recent years of clubs including Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.

Gold said: “I would consider selling a proportion of our shares to the right partner.

“I have spoken to each of the other three major shareholders at West Ham United: David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky and Tripp Smith, who have been very supportive.

“Any transaction to purchase some of our shares will be with my father’s legacy at the forefront of my mind which, of course, prioritises his beloved West Ham United.

“I have appointed Rothschild & Co to advise us on any discussions and will keep the other shareholders, the club and our supporters updated on any significant developments.”

Kretinsky, known by some as the Czech Sphinx, purchased a 27 per cent stake in the club in 2021 while David Sullivan owns 39 per cent and Tripp Smith has eight per cent.

West Ham are the European Conference League holders having won the competition last season and regularly sell out their 62,000 seater home in the Olympic Park.

The potential part-sale comes as football ponders the introduction of a regulator and as the Premier League looks to sell its next round of rights.