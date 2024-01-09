Who owns West Ham now? How much did Sullivan and Gold pay CB Holding in 2010?

West Ham were bought by the late David Gold (left) and David Sullivan

Who are the current owners of West Ham?

Welsh businessman David Sullivan owns West Ham United. He has a 38.8 per cent stake in the club.

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, through 1890s Holdings, owns a 27 per cent stake in the club.

The late David Gold’s family trust, represented by his daughter Vanessa Gold, owns the third largest stake, which amounts to 25.1 per cent.

Gold is reportedly working with Rothschild bankers sell up to 10 per cent of her family trust’s stake in the club.

American billionaire Albert Tripp Smith owns 8 per cent of West Ham’s shares, while other investors own just over 1 per cent.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

David Sullivan 38.8% Daniel Kretinsky 27.0% Vanessa Gold on behalf of the Family Trust 25.1% Albert Tripp Smith 8.0% Other investors 1.1%

Who are the directors of West Ham?

David Sullivan and Vanessa Gold are the current joint-chairs of West Ham.

Baroness Karren Brady, The Apprentice star who has worked Sullivan for more than 30 years, is the vice-chair of West Ham.

Albert Tripp Smith and the former chief executive of electronics company Alba, Daniel Harris, are non-executive directors.

Others on the board include Andy Mollett, the club’s chief financial officer, and Tara Warren, who is an executive director.

The Premier League list David Sullivan’s sons Jack and David on the board of directors. Businessman Dan Cunningham and Kretinsky’s associates Peter Mitka and Marek Spurny are also board members.

What is David Sullivan’s net worth?

The Sunday Times Rich List estimates David Sullivan’s family net worth to be £1.1bn.

Sullivan first developed his wealth as an entrepreneur in the pornography industry. He now has an empire of properties in London.

Daniel Kretinsky is worth around $9.3bn, according to Forbes.

He runs the biggest energy group in Europe, Energeticky a prumyslovy (EPH). He also has stakes in Sainsbury’s and Royal Mail, as well in French newspaper Le Monde .

David Gold’s net worth was valued at around £460m in 2020. He died in January 2023.

When did David Sullivan buy West Ham and who was the previous owner?

David Sullivan and his business partner David Gold acquired a 50 per cent stake in West Ham in 2010 for around £50m.

Following the Icelandic financial crisis in 2008, previous owner Bjorgolfur Gundmundsson had to give up the club. A group of creditors known as CB Holding briefly owned West Ham.

By 2013, CB Holding owned only 10 per cent of the club.

Daniel Kretinsky bought his stake of 27 per cent in West Ham in late 2021 for around £190m.

Albert Tripp Smith, a managing director at Blackstone Group, bought his 8 per cent stake in 2017.

Gold and Sullivan previously owned Birmingham City, which they sold to Hong Kong businessman Carson Yeung in the same year.

What is David Sullivan’s record as West Ham owner?

West Ham have had varied fortunes under the ownership of David Sullivan and the Gold family.

They have played in the Premier League every season since 2012. They played in the Championship in the 2011-12 season.

The London club won a European title in 2023, beating Italian side Fiorentina in the second ever Europa Conference League final.

Their controversial move to the London Stadium from the time-worn Boleyn Ground in 2016 received a backlash from a large number of supporters.

They complained about the distance between the stands and the pitch as the stadium, originally built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, retained its athletics track.

Fans’ discontent has since faded, seven years on from their first game at the London Stadium.

The club reported a £12.3m profit as their turnover exceeded £250m for the 2021-22 season.

The 2023 Deloitte Football Money League placed them at 15th, beating the likes of AC Milan and Newcastle United.