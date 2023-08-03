QB legend Tom Brady switches NFL for football with Birmingham City investment

Tom Brady has invested in Birmingham City

Tom Brady, the retired American Football superstar, has invested in Birmingham City alongside his friend and investor Tom Wagner.

Brady will chair a new advisory board, working directly with the Club’s board and members of the Birmingham City leadership team.

Wagner took a 45 per cent stake in the club earlier this year.

Brady’s arrival is the latest in a line of American sports stars and celebrities to jump into English football.

Fellow NFL star JJ Watt invested in Burnley earlier this year, and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny have been high-profile backers of Wrexham.

Interest in English football is growing, with a combination of passionate fans and relatively unexploited commercial channels proving a winning pitch to US investors.

Tom Brady said Birmingham City was an “iconic club with so much history and passion.”

Brady is widely regarded to the best quarterback to have played the game, winning seven Super Bowls with Tampa Bay and New England.

Chairman of the Board, Tom Wagner, said: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.