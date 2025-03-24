Leicester Tigers make key role change as season nears finale

Premiership Rugby club Leicester Tigers’ majority shareholder Tom Scott has become the club’s chairman, replacing the long-serving Peter Tom after 33 years.

Premiership Rugby club Leicester Tigers’ majority shareholder Tom Scott has become the club’s chairman, replacing the long-serving Peter Tom after 33 years.

Scott has owned the East Midlands club’s parent company, Leicester Football Club plc, since 2023 having taken an earlier stakeholding in the 11-time Premiership champions.

Scott moves into the role of chairman having been a non-executive director at the club for 13 years, Tom has become president while former player Leon Lloyd has joined the board.

The majority shareholder pumped £10m into Leicester Tigers in 2023 and took over from Tom as the club’s representative on the PRL investor board – which often is reserved for chief executives, senior figures or club owners.

The club announced an operating loss of £3.7m for the 2024 season last November with chief executive Andrea Pinchen at the time saying if the club discounted CVC Capital Partners income and some other streams, they’d improved on 2023.

Leicester Tigers making changes

But the club’s financial state in recent years forced Scott and Tom to help raise £13m through a share subscription to secure the club’s future.

Scott took a 46.35 per cent stake in the club in 2015 through his Jersey-based company, Sealyham Investments Limited, but pumped the majority of the £13m into the Mattioli Woods Welford Road club in 2023.

Tom Scott said: “We have certainly seen a lot of change in the game during my time, which has included many challenges but even more successes for the club, and it is a great privilege for me to be appointed to the role of Chairman.

“I have one goal in mind, that has remained the same throughout my time as part of this club, and that is to continue to ensure it can be successful and sustainable long into the future.”

Scott’s predecessor Tom, held his role for 33 years having first made his playing debut for the club in 1963.

“I am incredibly honoured to have been Chairman of this club and for so long,” he said. “It has always been about playing the role of custodian to me, ensuring this club continues long into the future for the people that Leicester Tigers means so much to.”