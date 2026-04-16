Northampton Saints appoint board member after £2.5m fund raise

Northampton Saints' new board member led a £2.5m raise this year

Northampton Saints have appointed wealthy rugby fan Steve Zander to their board after he led a £2.5m fund raise earlier this year.

Zander was part of a raise worth £2.7m which saw him take the majority of nearly 2m newly issued shares, representing 14.5 per cent of the Prem Rugby club.

He will join the East Midlands club as a non-executive director alongside his role as partner at credit-focused fund manager Cross Ocean Partners, which has $10bn in assets under management.

Zander said: “I have been a lifelong rugby supporter, and my wife and I are now at a stage where we are keen to pursue that passion in a more meaningful way, so getting involved with a rugby club felt like the natural next step.

“Saints stood out immediately. The club’s brand of rugby, its strong culture and values, the quality of its coaching and playing group, the passionate fanbase, and the number of talented, largely home-grown internationals coming through all make Northampton a very special place.”

Northampton Saints: State of play

Northampton Saints PLC, in their accounts for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, posted a loss of £1.5m, up from £800,000 the year prior, on turnover of £22m.

And Zander’s investment comes amid a flurry of action across Prem Rugby involving the likes of Red Bull, billionaire Sir James Dyson and City fund manager Jack Ingles.

Exeter Chiefs, too, have confirmed interest from fresh investors.

Added Zander: “There is a clear sense of ambition here, but also a real authenticity about what the club stands for.

“I’m looking forward to working with [Northampton Saints’ chair] Ella Bevan and the wider board to support the executive team, bring a fresh perspective where I can, and help to ensure that the club continues to grow in a sustainable way – while staying true to what makes Saints such a unique institution.”

Northampton Saints are out of the Investec Champions Cup but remain in the hunt for the Prem Rugby title.