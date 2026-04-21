Brentford FC recruits Indeed as shirt sponsor in multi-year deal

Indeed is already the club's training kit partner but is upgrading next season

Jobs website Indeed will become Brentford FC’s new shirt sponsor next season when the Premier League’s ban on betting brands takes effect, the club have announced.

Indeed, which is already the west London team’s training kit partner, will replace Hollywoodbets on the front of the men’s, women’s and academy matchday shirts in a multi-year deal.

The partnership sees Brentford into its reputation as a data-led club, having risen up the divisions and established themselves in the top flight under the canny stewardship of analytics expert and former professional gambler Matthew Benham.

“We are very proud to welcome Indeed to the front of our shirts from next season as we continue to grow the club’s profile on both a local and global stage,” said Brentford chief executive Jon Varney.

“This expanded partnership builds on an excellent first year working together, which has been driven by our shared belief in using data to inform smart recruitment and a commitment to talent development at every level of the organisation, both on and off the pitch.

“Alongside this, Indeed’s commitment to supporting communities aligns closely with the work of the club through our Community Sports Trust, as we seek to create opportunities and make a positive difference to people’s lives in our local area.

“We are looking forward to building on our work to date and the impact we can continue to deliver together for our fans and community.”

Hollywoodbets is one of many gambling firms set to be replaced as main shirt sponsor in 2026-27 after clubs agreed to a voluntary ban on them appearing in the prime partner slot.

Brentford ‘a natural fit’ for Indeed

The wide-ranging agreement will see Indeed become the club’s main partner, with enhanced presence at their Gtech Community Stadium and on their digital channels.

Indeed is one of the world’s leading recruitment platforms, boasting 645m user profiles and 3.3 employers across 60 countries.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Brentford. This has been a natural fit from day one,” said Indeed chief marketing officer James Whitemore.

“At Indeed, we help people get jobs and employers find the right talent, enabling better matches and more efficient hiring.

“Like Brentford, we believe success comes from putting the right person in the right role – on the pitch, in business, or in a job. We both also know the power of combining data and human insight to help drive better decisions.

“Brentford’s strong community is something we are proud to be part of. Football is powered by fans – their energy, loyalty and sense of community are what truly bring the club to life.

“Through our expanded partnership, we’re excited to engage more deeply with Brentford’s passionate fanbase and with Premier League fans around the world, creating meaningful connections and opportunities that go beyond the pitch.”