Gambling ban could cut Premier League sponsorship income by 60 per cent

Premier League clubs could be set for a financial day of reckoning with the voluntary gambling sponsorship ban set to cut income by up to 60 per cent, according to industry experts.

Premier League clubs could be set for a financial day of reckoning with the voluntary gambling sponsorship ban set to cut income by up to 60 per cent, according to industry experts.

Research suggests that some clubs could lose over half of the revenue they currency enjoy as a result of gambling sponsors when the ban comes into place at the beginning of the 2026-27 season. Currently 11 Premier League sides have gambling front-of-short sponsorships in place.

Trade publication The Sponsor’s Premier League Fair Market Sponsorship Values report suggests Liverpool remains the most valuable sponsorship asset, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have gained due to European qualification while West Ham have suffered from on-field stagnation.

“One commercial director told me their highest offer from a non-gambling brand was less than half of what a gambling sponsor had put on the table. That shows you the scale of the problem,” Sean Connell, editor of The Sponsor, said.

“The harsh reality is that gambling brands are currently propping up the Premier League sponsorship market. When those brands exit, the entire structure becomes vulnerable, as clubs struggle to find sponsors willing to match those fees.

“Securing sponsorship is already highly competitive, and that competition will intensify next year as clubs chase a limited pool of non-gambling brands.”

Crypto to step in for Premier League?

With the vast increase in crypto spend over the last 12 months – up 20 per cent to over £400m across sport – a solution could lie within the blockchain, as well as technology firms and trading platforms.

But the report states that Manchester City (Etihad), Manchester United (Snapdragon), Arsenal (Emirates), Newcastle United (Sela) and Bournemouth (BJ88) all have front-of-shirt deals that are overvalued through the Fair Market Value system, which compares expectation of sponsorship where no associated party relationship exists.

“There’s still time to turn it around,” Connell added. “United’s global fanbase and commercial legacy remain incredibly strong, and its front-of-shirt sponsorship value is still greater than those of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham at £51.1m.

“However, the gap between potential and performance is widening and sponsors are taking note.”

Four clubs – including Bournemouth – were last month warned over their gambling sponsors, while the Premier League sides are introducing their voluntary ban after concerns over close associations with the betting industry, as described in a UK Gambling White Paper published by the last Conservative government.

Some have noted that those relegated to the Championship will play in a league sponsored by a betting firm, rendering the point of the ban useless. Updates to the wider 2005 Gambling Act were made earlier this year by the current government.