Everton line up CMC Markets as shirt sponsor in £30m deal

Everton are set to replace Stake.com with CMC Markets from next season

Everton have struck a shirt-sponsorship deal with CMC Markets that will see the London-listed company replace crypto casino Stake.com as the club’s main partner next season.

The agreement comes ahead of an imminent Premier League ban on gambling companies appearing on the front of their shirts and was first reported by Mark Kleinman of Sky News.

It is said to be worth £30m although the length of the deal has not been disclosed and could be followed by CMC Markets also becoming the main sponsor of Fulham FC.

The financial services company, which offers trading and spread betting, is run by former Conservative party treasurer and Arsenal supporter Lord Cruddas.

Premier League clubs have agreed to remove betting brands from their prime sponsorship position from next season as part of a phasing out agreed three years ago.

It will force more than half of the current top flight to find replacements or upgrade current partners, as Bournemouth and Brentford have already confirmed they will.

Betting ban may hit small clubs hardest

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Vitality, existing naming rights partner for their stadium, while Brentford will switch training kit partner Indeed to front of shirt.

Other Premier League clubs required to find new shirt sponsors include Aston Villa, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

Front-of-shirt sponsorship deals can fetch anything from £5m at the least fashionable teams to £70m a year at the top end of the table.

Everton’s contract with Stake.com is said to be worth more than £10m a year, suggesting that the agreement with CMC Markets is a multi-year one.

Gambling brands have typically been prepared to pay a premium for exposure to the Premier League’s international audience, meaning clubs may face a financial hit from the ban.

Top clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool do not face this threat as their front-of-shirt sponsors are airlines, tech companies and insurers.

Brentford sources have insisted that their deal with Indeed is worth at least as much as their existing arrangement with Hollywoodbets, which may remain as a secondary club partner.