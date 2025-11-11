Where do Premier League clubs go after betting sponsor ban?

Betting firms will be banned from sponsoring the front of Premier League shirts

Adam Raincock analyses where Premier League clubs turn when their voluntary ban on gambling front-of-shirt sponsorship comes into force.

The 1984 film The Terminator ends with Sarah Connor being told ‘There’s a Storm Coming’. Fast-forward to 2025, and you could replace Connor with any Premier League commercial director. The same warning applies – there’s a sponsorship storm coming.

That storm takes the form of the front-of-shirt sponsorship ban on betting, due to take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season.

Right now, 11 Premier League clubs feature betting brands on their shirts, with a combined annual value estimated in the tens of millions. But not for much longer.

Despite what’s coming, optimism across the rights-holder landscape remains high. A recent report from PTI Digital found that 54 per cent of UK rights holders expect major revenue increases over the next five years. Confidence, it seems, is not in short supply.

My advice to clubs is simple: Prospect like a stock picker. Convert like a marketeer.

Finding new sponsors isn’t about luck – it’s about pattern recognition. The signals are out there; you just need to know where to look.

Dealing with Premier League’s looming problem

High-Growth Companies

The IMF recently predicted that Africa will have the most economies with at least 6 per cent growth in the next year and the Premier League is the most popular league with an estimated 54 per cent of the population following it.

The Premier League remains one of the fastest routes to build global awareness for a brand.

Major Expansion

Whether it’s a new market, a new C-suite appointment, or an acquisition, expansion activity signals that a business is about to invest in growth. An example of this is Nium, the global payments company, who have recently recruited and know the power of sponsorship via their ICC cricket partnership.

Flotations

Companies preparing to float often use sponsorships to build awareness, legitimacy, and investor confidence. It’s a proven tactic for driving valuation and trust ahead of IPOs. Visma is expected to be the biggest IPO in London in 2026 and they already have a cycling sponsorship – both of which are signals.

Trends

According to Caytoo, a sponsorship intelligence company, the fastest-growing sponsor categories are IT services, manufacturing and engineering, specialist professional services, and health services. You don’t need to chase the same sectors as everyone else, but you should understand where the momentum is moving.

Converting interest

Once you’ve identified potential partners, conversion depends on insight, empathy, and creativity – the same ingredients that drive effective marketing.

Values Fit

One of the trickier challenges in the coming year will be reconciling the premium perception of the Premier League with the realities of certain clubs’ brand positioning. Swapping a gambling sponsor for a purpose-driven partner isn’t just a change of logo.

Solve Their Problems

To sell a sponsorship, you must first understand what problem it can solve. That means thinking like a marketeer, not a commercial director. What keeps that business awake at night? Are they trying to build trust in a new category?

Go Digital First

Seventy-three per cent of global advertising spend is now digital, and football fans spend far more time consuming football content than football matches.

Where to Focus Next

The smart money will go after brands that: operate in high-growth sectors or markets; have ambitious plans; share values; and solve challenges.

The coming months will define how clubs adapt to one of the biggest commercial shifts in football sponsorship. When the storm hits, some shirts will be empty, some will be undervalued, and a few will be stronger than ever.

Adam Raincock is co-founder of The Space Between agency