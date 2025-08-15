Which brand is each Premier League club’s front-of-shirt sponsor?

The Premier League is back and over half of the 20 teams are looking to make the most of one final season of gambling sponsorship.

A total of 11 teams have front-of-shirt sponsorship deals with online betting, gambling and casino brands – which next year will be banned in the English top flight.

Premier League clubs have collectively decided on a self-imposed ban of the sector in a bid to reduce external regulation on sponsorship.

It means over half of this year’s 20 teams have one last season of utilising gambling, gaming and casino brands on the front of their shirts before they’re relegated to sleeves and training kits.

But how does the state of Premier League sponsorship shape up on the whole?

The 11 gambling brands include well-known firms such as Boyle Sports and Hollywood Bets, but the likes of Stake at Everton – which in February left the UK market – and Burnley’s 96[.]com – which is not available to view in the UK – are lesser known brands on the front of shirts.

The next highest represented sector is finance, insurance and banking, with Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham represented by American Express, Standard Chartered and AIA respectively.

Airlines – Emirates and Etihad – appear on the front of Arsenal and Manchester City’s kits, and each also hold the sponsorship to the respective stadium naming rights.

Food and beverages appear on one team’s kit with Red Bull now a part-owner in Leeds United, while electronics company Snapdragon feature on Manchester United’s famous red shirt.

Hospitality and entertainment firm Sela, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, sponsors Newcastle United, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

And finally there’s Chelsea, who don’t have a sponsor yet. There are reported talks with the likes of Qatar Airways but the famous Stamford Bridge kit will remain sponsorless, for now at least, as it was last year besides a cameo appearance by UAE developer Damac Properties.

Club 2025-26 front-of-shirt sponsor Arsenal Emirates Aston Villa Betano Bournemouth bj88 Brentford Hollywoodbets Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Burnley 96.com Chelsea No sponsor Crystal Palace NET88 Everton Stake.com Fulham SBOTOP Leeds United Red Bull Liverpool Standard Chartered Manchester City Etihad Airways Manchester United Qualcomm Snapdragon Newcastle United Sela Nottingham Forest Bally’s Sunderland W88 Tottenham Hotspur AIA West Ham United BoyleSports Wolverhampton Wanderers DEBET

So there you have it, a complete list of Premier League front-of-shirt sponsors ahead of the new season. Expect a huge shift in those names listed ahead of next year, though, with the gambling ban incoming.