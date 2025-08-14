Football stakes in UK down since Euros as Premier League returns

William Hill parent company Evoke says it has seen lower football staking volumes in the United Kingdom and Ireland since Euro 2024.

William Hill parent company Evoke says it has seen lower football staking volumes in the United Kingdom and Ireland since Euro 2024.

The company earlier today released their H1 interim results, which show a £588.4m revenue in the UK and Ireland for the first half of the year – a 1.4 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Online revenues in the region were down 0.7 per cent year-on-year.

Evoke, who are also behind the 888 betting and gambling brands, have cited lower stakes than last year, meaning punters place less money on a bet. The company has said this “reflects stronger comparatives with Euro 2024 in the prior year.”

The company also highlighted the “implementation of additional safer gambling measures” as one of the drivers behind the drop in online revenue.

Despite Evoke’s reduced sports revenues, overall numbers are up 3 per cent year-on-year, with the company’s total revenue jumping to £887.8m in the first half of 2025.

William Hill’s sports partnerships

William Hill itself has been actively involved in multiple sports partnerships over the years.

The betting company last year announced a five-year title sponsorship deal with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), which also saw the two parties partner with consultancy EPIC Global Solutions to deliver a gambling harm awareness programme.

At the time, SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster said: “William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors.

“This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general.

“In addition to the sponsorship with William Hill, our pioneering gambling harm awareness programme with EPIC will help to educate the communities across the 42 SPFL clubs on gambling harm prevention.”

William Hill has previously sponsored the PDC World Darts Championship from 2015 to 2022 and the Scottish Cup between 2011 and 2020.