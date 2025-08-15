Sky announces largest-ever Premier League sponsorship deal

Sky has this morning claimed the “largest-ever Premier League sponsorship deal” ahead of the season returning this evening.

The Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League – which will this season see the broadcaster show 215 games, potentially rising to 225 – will be sponsored by a record six brands, with Guinness, Uber Eats, Coca-Cola and, interestingly, The British Army joining bet365 and EA Sports across the coverage.

Landmark Sky deal

Brett Aumuller, managing director of Sky Media, said: “This is a landmark moment for Sky Media. With four brand-new brand partners joining our Premier League roster, it marks the largest ever investment into our award-winning coverage spanning TV, digital and social.

“Sky Media really is the Home of Sport for advertisers and with our biggest ever year of football ahead, we’re looking forward to helping our partners connect with fans up and down the country on its biggest stage.”

The media conglomerate states each brand will bring with them social media activations across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, while the six firms will feature across the live coverage, which begins tonight when Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield in the season’s curtain-raiser.

The season

Sky’s broadcast package for the 2025-26 season will cover 80 per cent of the matches in the Premier League between now and May, while the firm will in all show over 1,500 football games this season across a number of leagues.

On Saturday Newcastle United travel to Aston Villa, Brighton play Fulham, Sunderland host West Ham, Burnley head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on Wolves.

On Sunday Chelsea host Crystal Palace, Brentford travel to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal begin their title challenge at Manchester United. Matchday one concludes on Monday with Leeds entertaining Everton.

TNT Sports will show a minimum of 52 matches this season, including the 12:30pm games, while the BBC will continue to host Match of the Day.