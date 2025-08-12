Everton top Premier League table for fan engagement

Everton are the best Premier League club for fan engagement, research shared with City AM reveals.

The Fan Engagement Index 2024-25 has ranked The Toffees 10th in the country, making them the highest scoring club from English football’s top league.

The Fan Engagement Index has been published by Think Fan Engagement (TFE) every year since the 2018-19 season and ranks men’s football teams from the top five tiers in the English football league pyramid, awarding scores for dialogue, governance and transparency.

Each area can be awarded up to 80 points, with each team able to score a maximum of 240 points.

“The way we research the Index mirrors the journey of a fan, trying to find out about fan engagement at their club,” adds TFE.

Everton scored an overall total of 165 points, with 70 points for dialogue, 60 for transparency and 35 for governance.

Everton top for Premier League fan engagement

Exeter City have topped the table for a seventh consecutive year with a score of 230, followed by Carlisle United, Lincoln City, Swansea City and Doncaster Rovers.

AFC Wimbledon are the only London-based club to make the top 10, achieving a higher score than last year but finishing in seventh place compared to last year’s fourth position.

Brighton & Hove Albion are the second-ranked Premier League team, sitting in 11th place with 160 points, just below Everton.

Creator of the Fan Engagement Index Kevin Rye said: “Now more than ever, clubs across the football pyramid need to do more to engage with their most important stakeholders – the fans – to ensure that there is an understanding and adherence to their strategy, their culture and their mission.

“We have seen that English football is now a global phenomenon right the way down to the National League and the clubs that do well invest in engagement with consistent commitment from staff, owners and fans across the country to make it work.”

Other Premier League clubs in the top 30 include Brentford (18), Manchester United (22), Leicester City (24), Liverpool (26), Fulham (29) and Nottingham Forest (30).