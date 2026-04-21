Baroness Karren Brady steps down as West Ham United vice-chair

Baroness Karren Brady has ended a 16-year tenure as chair of West Ham United

Baroness Karren Brady has ended a 16-year tenure as vice-chair of West Ham United with the club under threat from relegation.

The 57-year-old, who was paramount in the London club’s move from Upton Park to the London Stadium, has the role she held alongside joint-chair David Sullivan, ending a 40 year professional relationship between the two.

In a statement released to The Times, Baroness Brady said: “It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.

“I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”

The Apprentice sidekick oversaw the sale of Birmingham City for £80m over 15 years ago – a club she persuaded Sullivan to buy – before heading to West Ham in 2010. She was seen as an influential figure within the Premier League and made key interventions in the Houses of Lords relating to the debating and establishment of the Independent Football Regulator.

Baroness Brady leaves West Ham role

Sullivan said: “Karren has been an exceptional leader and a key figure in the club’s development over the years. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years.”

Royal Mail majority shareholder and co-chair Daniel Kretinsky added: “Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated.

“Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities.”

West Ham are looking to survive the threat of relegation this year, in the 10th year of calling the 62,500-seat London Stadium home.

Baroness Brady was managing director of Birmingham City aged 23.