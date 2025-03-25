Gary Neville joins Swiss watchmaker Norqain’s board ahead of UK launch

Gary Neville has taken up a role with Swiss watchmaker Norqain.

Gary Neville has joined the board of Swiss watchmaker Norqain as it prepares to launch in the UK.

The former Manchester United and England footballer now works as a TV pundit as well as having a portfolio of business interests.

They include two hotels in Manchester as well as a property development company and hosting his The Overlap podcast among other ventures.

Norqain was founded in 2018 by Swiss former professional ice hockey player Mark Streit and is family owned.

Gary Neville said: “I’ve been following Norqain for some time now and really admire the brand’s values and innovative, sporty timepieces.

“As a challenger brand in the Swiss watch industry, Norqain is a perfect fit for me, and I’m thrilled to join Ben [Küffer, CEO] and the team as a partner in the business here in the UK and Ireland.

“We share the same vision and challenger spirit, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Norqain ‘more than just a luxury watch brand’

Küffer added: “I’ve played and followed football all my life.

“Gary’s leadership and captaincy on the pitch were legendary, and he is not only a fantastic person but also an outstanding entrepreneur.

“I am very proud and excited to work together with him to elevate the Norqain brand to new heights in the UK and Ireland.”

Norqain’s UK and Ireland arm was set up last month and is to be led by managing director Martyn Jenkins.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Norqain at such a pivotal moment in its journey.

Read more Gary Neville signs deal with cult London coffee brand Grind

“The company is redefining the Swiss watch industry with its fearless independence, innovative spirit and deep-rooted values – qualities that truly resonate with me.

“Norqain isn’t just another luxury watch brand, it’s a movement and a community, challenging the status quo and bringing something fresh to the market.

“It’s also a privilege to work alongside Gary Neville, who has successfully reinvested himself as a dynamic entrepreneur after his legendary football career.

“His passion and business acumen bring an exciting dimension to Norqain’s growth in the UK and Ireland.”

The ups and downs of Gary Neville’s business empire

In January, City AM reported how growth in the US helped fuel a surge in both sales and profit at Miroma, the owner of Gary Neville’s The Overlap series.

The marketing agency, which also owns a majority stake in Gary Neville’s production company, Buzz 16, reported a revenue of £275.6m for the 12 months to 30 June, 2024.

It also saw its pre-tax profit jump from £1.3m to £6.5m in the 12 months.

However, it was also revealed in the same month that The Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre, which is co-owned by Neville and Giggs, slumped further into the red after the closure of Tom Kerridge’s restaurant.

The hotel posted falling sales despite the publicity it received after Madonna booked the entire property out while she was performing in the city.

Hotel Football, which the pair also co-own, is also still in the red despite achieving a record year during its latest financial period.

But despite the continuing losses at his two hotels, Gary Neville has seen success with his St Michael’s development in Manchester city centre.