Channel 4 tunes in to Gary Neville’s Manchester landmark

Channel 4 has signed up to move into a new office in Manchester. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Channel 4 is to open a major new office in Manchester city centre in the £400m landmark being constructed by Gary Neville‘s firm.

The channel has signed up to take 12,293 sq ft of space at No.1 St Michael’s, the £150m element of the development.

Led by Neville’s Relentless Developments, the scheme also includes a £250m second phase which will take the form of a 41-storey tower home to a 162-bed, five-star W Hotel as well as 217 residences and an additional 75,000 sq ft of office space.

Channel 4 will occupy the remaining half of floor eight at No.1 St Michael’s. Pinsent Mason will occupy the other half, having signed a deal for 1.5 floors prior to the development’s launch in July 2023.

Gary Neville ‘focused on final negotiations’

Gary Neville, said: “We’re really pleased to sign Channel 4 to the last remaining office suite at No.1.

“The broadcaster has a strong reputation for bold and creative content and it justifiably joins the portfolio of highly-renowned brands here at St Michael’s.

“Concluding the office lettings has seen us break the city’s rental record no less than three times which is a huge achievement.

“We’re now focused on final negotiations for the remaining F&B unit which will see us reach fully let status.”

A ‘special moment’ for Channel 4

Alex Mahon, chief executive at Channel 4, said: “This is a really special moment for Channel 4 as we continue our significant momentum to grow our presence across the UK.

“Channel 4 has always led the way in representation and now we are going even further. Manchester has always been a really important base for Channel 4, and we’re excited to be working with Gary Neville and his team at Relentless to grow our presence in this great city.”

Will Lewis from OBI Property acted on behalf of the developer, while Joe Rigby from CBRE represented the occupier. Kuits Solicitors provided legal advice.