How Chotto Matte restaurant will look at Gary Neville’s Manchester landmark

No 1 St Michael’s is a £150m development.

How the Chotto Matte restaurant at Gary Neville’s St Michael’s development in Manchester city centre will look has been revealed for the first time.

The Japanese-Peruvian restaurant will open its doors in early 2025 when the £150m first phase of the landmark scheme completes.

Chotto Matte will occupy 20,000 sq ft of space at the top of No 1 St Michael’s which will also feature nine floor of office space and two food and beverage outlets situated on the ground level.

The restaurant will feature Chotto Matte’s signature design elements such as an open sushi counter, robata grill, table-side torched sushi, lava stone features, and graffiti-inspired artwork.

A CGI of how the new Chotto Matte restaurant will look at the St Michael’s development in Manchester city centre.

The £250m phase two of the St Michael’s development is a 41-storey tower which will be home to a 162-bed, five-star W Hotel as well as 217 residences and an additional 75,000 sq ft of office space.

As well as Mr Neville’s Relentless Developments, the scheme is being brought forward by US investment giant KKR and Salboy, the Salford developer co-founder by Fred Done, of Betfred fame. Manchester City Council is also a key stakeholder.

Chotto Matte co-founder and owner Kurt Zdesar said: “We are delighted to be working with Gary Neville and his incredible team to launch Chotto Matte in the much anticipated St Michael’s development, immersing the brand in the dynamic and burgeoning food scene of Manchester.

“The CGIs provide a real insight into the unique rooftop location of the restaurant. It’s fantastic to mark the first UK launch of Chotto Matte outside of London with this site and gives us a new opportunity to showcase our concept to a wider audience.”

Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments is leading the project alongside its partners.

When the restaurant was first named as an occupier of No 1 St Michael’s in April 2022 it was announced that it planned to be open by the summer of 2024.

Chotto Matte already has restaurants in London’s Soho and Marylebone as well as Miami and San Francisco in the US plus a site in Toronto, Canada. It also has restaurants in Doha in Qatar and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.