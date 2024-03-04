Gary Neville joins Tom Brady and Serena Williams at advisory and investing giant Consello

Gary Neville has been hired by Consello.(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville has been hired by global advisory and investing firm, Consello.

Neville, who now works as a pundit as well as having several business and property interests, has been appointed as a partner in the company’s Consello Strive business. He will also serve as chairman of Strive’s UK division.

Since retiring from football, Gary Neville became a co-owner of Salford City FC, started real estate development and higher education as part of his Relentless Group and also owns two hotels in Manchester.

In his role as chairman of Consello Strive in the UK, Neville will oversee the company’s efforts to expand the Strive business in the UK.

Gary Neville said: “I’m delighted to join Consello and play a prominent role in the Firm’s thriving business. Having worked in professional sports, media and entertainment for more than 30 years, I’ve seen firsthand how this world is evolving through technological innovation, content globalization, and the increasing role of institutional investment.

“Strive has assembled an exceptional team that is uniquely well-positioned to help corporations, leagues, teams and brands navigate these dynamic industries and reach their full potential.”

Launched in January, Consello Strive serves as an advisory, investing, IP & content management and leadership development platform to support businesses commercialising and operating in sports, media and entertainment, including corporations, leagues, teams and prominent individuals.

Other Consello Strive partners include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady; 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams; two-time NBA champion and NBA Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol; former President and CEO of WW International and Consello Partner Mindy Grossman; and Uber co-founder and Consello Partner Oscar Salazar.

Declan Kelly, chairman and CEO of Consello, added: “Gary is a born leader, world class athlete and successful entrepreneur who takes a self-described relentless approach to all of his professional and personal pursuits.

“We are thrilled to have him join our team and to help us further build out our presence in the UK in the months and years ahead.

“We will also be working directly with Gary to expand his business interests in the U.S. and other regions, further building on the very successful career he has developed both inside and outside of football over the last number of years.”

Janey Whiteside, Consello partner and CEO of Consello Growth and Business Development, said: “As we sought out individuals with the track record and tenacity to scale Strive’s operations, Gary stood out as an ideal representation of our Firm’s vision, values and multi-discipline expertise.

“He has created a legacy in the world’s most popular sport and successfully transitioned into various other content creation, investing and operating endeavors.”