Ahead of the 2024 Aquis Showcase, CityAM meets some of the UK’s most exciting growth companies, all quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange.

Join us at the Royal College of Surgeons on 12 November 2024 to hear from each of these companies, with quick-fire pitches, live audience Q&As and plenty of opportunities to network and meet directly with management.



Tickets are available below, with an exclusive discount for CityAM readers using the code CityAM10: