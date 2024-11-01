Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda is dedicated to developing medicines to treat complex, chronic inflammatory pain conditions. With 28 million people in the UK alone dealing with chronic pain and the NHS spending over £5 billion annually on musculoskeletal pain, there is a pressing need for better, more effective treatments. In many conditions which exhibit complex, chronic inflammation and pain there is significant unmet need.

Our patent-pending MRX1 medicine is being used in Phase II randomised controlled trials into:

chemotherapy induced nerve pain; and

endometriosis

As announced in October, our patent-pending MRX2 and MRX2T assets are being used in two Phase IIIa randomised controlled trials into:

refractory (drug-resistant) early onset epilepsies; and

refractory genetic generalised epilepsies

Meet the team

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith – Finance Director – Jeremy Sturgess-Smith is a finance leader with a proven track record in corporate finance, investor relations, and strategic growth. As the first employee and a co-founder of Ananda Developments plc, Jeremy played a pivotal role in the company’s inception and spearheaded its successful IPO in July 2018. He also led the acquisitions of MRX Medical Limited, a company running two phase III studies in partnership with University College London and two phase II clinical trials in partnership with the University of Edinburgh. Beyond managing the Ananda Group’s corporate finance, audit processes, and investor relations, he oversees IT and HR as well.

Jeremy was also a core team member of the successful IPO of URA Holdings plc in 2022 and its acquisition of the historic Gravelotte emerald mine in 2023 and Curlew Emerald Project in 2024.

Ananda Developments PLC will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Ananda Developments PLC is proud to be a part of the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a premier event that introduces high-potential growth companies to retail investors. This event provides a valuable platform for innovative businesses like Ananda to connect with investors looking for the next generation of market leaders.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, Ananda Developments PLC are excited to connect with retail investors, Providing insights into its innovative solutions and the significant impact they create for businesses. The company looks forward to presenting its future growth plans and demonstrating its unwavering commitment to service excellence and sustainable success.

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/ANA