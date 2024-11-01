Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Time To ACT PLC

Time To ACT plc (TTA) is an engineering business focused on technology in the energy transition sector. It currently has two principal operating divisions within its group of companies: Diffusion Alloys and GreenSpur. TTA acts as the holding company for the group, providing strategic and operational support to the operating companies and capital to enable their growth.

Diffusion Alloys has been supplying diffusion coating services for over sixty years and is one of only a small handful of companies offering specialist expertise in this area.

GreenSpur is an intellectual property owner and generator designer that has developed a pioneering topology supporting the global energy transition by providing a credible solution to the rare earth magnet problem in renewable energy applications.

Meet the team

Chris Heminway – CEO – After an extremely successful career in finance, including becoming Managing Director of Lehman Brothers (Europe) between 1992 and 2005, Chris is highly experienced in engineering sector management, especially in SMEs. Chris has also served as an NED on the Board of AIM-listed Robotic Technology Systems plc and has wide-ranging experience across various sectors, including company turnarounds.

With TTA, Chris is leading the team on a mission to support the global transition to Net Zero by commercialising world-leading clean technologies.

Time To Act Plc will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Time To Act Plc is excited to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a leading event spotlighting high-growth companies for retail investors. This distinguished platform provides innovative businesses like Time To Act the opportunity to connect with investors interested in the future of energy.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, Time To Act will engage with retail investors, showcasing its cutting-edge engineering solutions designed to drive the energy transition. The company will outline its strategic growth plans, highlighting its commitment to advancing sustainable energy technologies and playing a key role in the shift toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/TTA