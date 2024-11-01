Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC

Invinity Energy Systems is the leading global manufacturer of modular vanadium flow batteries, the most commercially proven alternative to lithium-ion, for utility-scale energy storage for businesses, industry and electricity networks around the world. The Company has 75 MWh of VFBs deployed at, or contracted for delivery to, 82 sites across 18 countries, more than any other company in our space. We’ve deployed the largest flow battery systems in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK, our shareholders include National Wealth Fund (formerly UK Infrastructure Bank) alongside some of the world’s leading institutional investors and we are supplying batteries for projects backed by the U.S. Department of Energy, the UK Government and our customers include some of the world’s largest multinational energy companies.

Developed specifically for high-utilisation applications that make low-carbon renewable generation reliable, Invinity’s highly scalable, factory-built flow battery products with their superior safety and throughput capabilities can run continually with no degradation, charging and discharging for over 25 years. These key attributes allow our customers to get more from their energy storage systems and play a part in the circular economy.

Safe, durable, reliable and economical, Invinity’s batteries are already helping to support the low-carbon energy transition, unlocking the power of renewable energy on demand to fill in the “missing hours” when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.

Meet the team

Jonathan Marren – CEO – Jonathan was appointed Chief Executive Officer in September 2024, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer. Prior to his appointment as an Executive Director, he was a member of Invinity’s Board as the Senior Independent Director (appointed May 2021) and a Non-Executive Director since March 2016. Previously, Jonathan had been Chief Financial Officer of redT energy between July 2012 and March 2016, having been an advisor to the Company since early 2006, including on its flotation in April 2006.

He has previously held positions as Deputy Head of Corporate Finance at Singer Capital Markets, prior to which he was at Peel Hunt between 2000 and 2010 where he was a Director in the Corporate Department with responsibility for their new energy and clean tech franchise where he gained considerable experience of working with companies in this area.

Jonathan qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen in 1999 after obtaining a BSc in Mathematics from Durham University.

Invinity Energy Systems will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Invinity Energy Systems is delighted to announce its participation in the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a distinguished event that highlights the most promising high growth companies for retail investors. At a time when energy systems are rapidly transitioning to net zero with longer duration energy storage set to play a vital role, Invinity is proud that its proven, alternative to lithium-ion battery technology, manufactured in the UK and Canada, is already contributing to this important goal.

At this prestigious event, we are excited to engage with investors who are interested in the transformative technologies that are accelerating the renewable energy revolution. Invinity’s vanadium flow batteries offer a safe, sustainable, flexible and efficient way to store energy, ensuring reliability and resilience over longer durations in today’s energy systems. Join us as we share insights into our innovative solutions and discuss how we are poised to lead the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Together, we can unlock the full potential of renewable energy!

