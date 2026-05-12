Gradiant Delivers HyperSolved, Its AI Data Center Solution, to Leading Global Hyperscalers

Gradiant today announced that HyperSolved™, its end-to-end cooling water solution for AI data centers, is now deployed with several of the world’s largest hyperscale operators, supporting mission-critical infrastructure across major global markets.

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AI infrastructure is expanding at unprecedented speed, with global data center capacity projected to increase six-fold between 2025 and 2035. These next-generation facilities demand significantly more power and cooling than traditional computing, driving a sharp increase in water consumption. A single 100MW hyperscale campus can require water equivalent to a city of 80,000 people each day.

In many regions, growth is increasingly constrained not only by power and land, but by water availability, permitting complexity, and discharge limits. While compute and energy systems have matured, water infrastructure remains fragmented, forcing operators to manage multiple vendors and disconnected systems, introducing risk and slowing deployment.

HyperSolved replaces this model by integrating the full cooling water lifecycle, from sourcing to discharge, into a single platform delivered by one accountable partner. Purpose-built for hyperscale environments, it reduces complexity, improves reliability, and accelerates deployment.

“Water is one of the least integrated and most fragmented layers of data center infrastructure,” said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. “We are in the middle of a once-in-a-generation build-out of AI infrastructure, comparable in scale to historic expansions like the railroads in the 1800’s, which connected regions and transformed entire economies. That level of growth demands a new approach. Today, water is still managed through a patchwork of vendors and solutions that were never designed for hyperscale. HyperSolved changes that by treating water as critical infrastructure, designed, delivered, and operated as one integrated system.”

HyperSolved expands access to alternative water sources, including municipal reuse and other impaired supplies, reducing reliance on freshwater and increasing site flexibility. It protects cooling performance through integrated treatment, CURE Chemicals, and SmartOps AI, and minimizes discharge through high-recovery concentration and reuse, improving environmental performance and easing regulatory constraints.

“You run the data center. We manage the water layer,” said Sankar Natarajan, Head of Special Projects at Gradiant. “By integrating water into a single system, it performs with the same reliability and accountability as power or cooling. HyperSolved gives operators a clear path to scale with less risk and fewer constraints.”

Engineered for the pace of AI development, HyperSolved supports rapid deployment through containerized systems, enabling immediate or temporary capacity to support rapid build timelines, and delivers optimized long-term performance through permanent infrastructure. Gradiant also provides end-to-end lifecycle support, from commissioning through operations, ensuring continuity as facilities scale.

Gradiant is seeing strong commercial adoption of HyperSolved among the world’s leading hyperscale operators, reflecting growing demand for integrated water infrastructure. The company expects data centers to represent approximately 25% of its global business by 2027, as water becomes a defining factor in where and how AI infrastructure can be built.

HyperSolved is available globally, supporting hyperscalers, data center developers and operators, and engineering partners across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients’ mission-critical operations in the world’s essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,400 employees worldwide. Discover us at gradiant.com.

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Contact

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com

Abstract

Today, Gradiant announced the deployment of HyperSolved™, its integrated AI data center water solution, with leading global hyperscalers.