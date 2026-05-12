Netmore Announces Strategic Collaboration with Green Frog Asset Management and Sensational Systems to Deliver Smart Gas Metering Solution

Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, today announced a strategic collaboration with Green Frog Asset Management, a specialist in industrial and commercial utility services, and Sensational Systems, an IoT consultancy and platform integration expert. Together, the companies will deliver end-to-end smart gas metering solutions that provide real-time data, improved asset management, and greater operational efficiency for utility customers across the United Kingdom.

Green Frog’s decision to adopt LoRaWAN and partner with Netmore was driven by the technology’s proven performance in utility-grade deployments and Netmore’s established carrier-grade network coverage across the UK. For Green Frog Asset Management, Sensational Systems has provided a complete enablement layer for smart utilities, including advising on optimal device selection for utility monitoring, building the underlying configuration profiles, and delivering application capabilities to bring smart utility services to market.

The result is a fully managed solution from Green Frog Asset Management capable of collecting data from some of the UK’s most demanding environments. Beyond data capture, Green Frog’s custom-built analytics platform aggregates and processes consumption data across entire customer portfolios, delivering near real-time visibility of energy usage, associated costs and carbon emissions. An AI-driven data validation and health-checking capability continuously monitors incoming meter data to detect anomalies, gaps or inconsistencies that could lead to inaccurate billing — enabling businesses to move from reactive to proactive energy management, with accurate, trustworthy insight.

“LoRaWAN is positioned to power a substantial portion of the next wave of gas utility transformation, particularly in Europe where the open-standard, low-cost, long-battery-life profile fits the economics of gas meter deployments extremely well,” said Vadim Lyu, Managing Director UK of Netmore. “We look forward to generating new business opportunities with Green Frog Asset Management and Sensational Systems through this important collaboration.”

“Our customers need energy data they can trust — from every meter, in every location, regardless of how challenging the environment and Netmore and Sensational Systems have enabled us to do that at scale,” said Christian Crackle, Technical Director of Green Frog Asset Management. “Combined with our analytics platform and AI-driven data validation, we can now offer utilities an end-to-end energy intelligence solution, moving them from reactive billing to proactive, data-driven energy management.”

“Large-scale IoT deployments succeed or fail on the quality of their foundations — the right devices, correctly configured, on a network that performs. Our role in this partnership has been to ensure that every element of the technology stack is production-ready before it reaches the field,” said Al Bennett, Director of Sensational Systems. “By combining deep LoRaWAN device expertise with streamlined deployment support, we have helped both Netmore and Green Frog Asset Management reduce operational friction and get to value faster.”

The companies will be showcasing their collaboration and offerings at All Energy Expo, the UK’s largest low-carbon energy and renewables event at the SEC, Glasgow, May 13 – 14. Contact Netmore to book a meeting or for more information.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Green Frog Asset Management

Green Frog Asset Management is an industry leading provider of utility metering for the Industrial and Commercial sectors. Specialists in high volume/high flow metering, advanced metering and submetering, Green Frog is now the first large scale installer to embrace LoRaWAN and IoT technology. Part of the Green Frog Energy Group, Green Frog Asset Management is at the forefront of intelligent energy data collection and management—transforming how businesses access, trust, and act on their consumption data.

About Sensational Systems

Sensational Systems is a specialist distributor and solutions provider focused on LoRaWAN® and IoT technologies, with operations across the UK and Europe. Sensational Systems rigorously tests devices to ensure best-in-class performance and to support customers with device selection, network infrastructure, gateway configuration, and provisioning services to simplify and accelerate scalable IoT deployments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511256882/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com

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