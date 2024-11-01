Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Marula Mining Plc

Marula Mining Plc (AQSE: MARU A2X: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mining operations and mine development projects in Africa: the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine, Northern Cape Lithium and Tungsten Project, Korridor Lithium Project and Kruisrivier Cobalt Mine, all in South Africa; the Larisoro Manganese Mine and Kilifi Manganese Processing Operation both in Kenya; the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia.

Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa. Marula’s strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula’s shares are traded on Aquis Stock Exchange in London and A2X Markets in South Africa. Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Meet the team

Jason Brewer, CEO: Highly qualified mining engineer with an Honors Master’s degree from Imperial College, London. Jason holds extensive experience in global mining, particularly in the UK, Australia, Canada, and South Africa. Formerly associated with major investment banks, specialising in financing mining projects, notably in Africa. Founder of Gathoni Muchai Investments, actively engaged in the mining and metals sector. Currently CEO of Marula Mining Plc, a London-listed company focusing on battery metals, lithium production, and copper and graphite projects. Additionally, serves as Chairman of NEO Energy Metals, specialising in uranium and energy metals.

Marula Mining Plc will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Marula Mining Plc is excited to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a leading event spotlighting high-growth companies for retail investors. This distinguished platform provides innovative businesses like Marula Mining the opportunity to connect with investors interested in African Mining Projects.

Marula will use the opportunity to inform new and existing investors on the company’s progress and growth strategy, as well as the potential of their African mining projects.

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/MARU