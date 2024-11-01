Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Mendell Helium Plc

Mendell Helium announced on 27 June 2024 that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of M3 Helium through the issue of 57,611,552 new ordinary shares in Mendell Helium to M3 Helium’s shareholders. The exercise of the option will constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AQSE Rule 3.6 of the Access Rule Book and is subject to, inter alia, publication of an admission document.

M3 Helium has interests in six wells in South-Western Kansas of which three (Peyton, Smith and Nilson) are in production. Five of the company’s wells are within the Hugoton gas field, one of the largest natural gas fields in North America. Significantly these wells are in the proximity of a gathering network and the Jayhawk gas processing plant meaning that producing wells can quickly be tied into the infrastructure.

The sixth well is in Fort Dodge and was tested in July 2024 as containing 5.1% helium composition. Although not within direct access to the gathering network, M3 Helium owns a mobile Pressure Swing Adsorption production plant which could be used to purify the helium on site

Meet the team

Nick Tulloch – CEO – Nick Tulloch advised companies on the UK capital markets for over 20 years, working for several well-known investment banks and stockbrokers, including Cazenove, Arbuthnot and Cenkos. In 2019, he became finance director and then subsequently CEO of Zoetic International plc (now Chill Brands Group plc) overseeing its transformation from an oil & gas business to the first CBD company to be quoted on the London Stock Exchange. He went on to found Voyager Life plc, becoming the first person to successfully list two CBD companies on UK stock exchanges. In 2024, he led Voyager’s re-positioning as a helium producer in Kansas under its new name of Mendell Helium plc along with the disposal of its CBD operations. He is also chairman of ECR Minerals plc and, in September 2024, rejoined the board of Chill Brands Group plc as a non-executive director. Nick began his career as a solicitor with Gouldens (now part of US firm Jones Day) and holds a Master’s Degree in Law from Oxford University.

Mendell Helium Plc will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Mendell Helium plc is proud to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, an exclusive event that connects leading-edge companies with retail investors. At this year’s showcase, Mendell Helium will present its latest advancements in helium exploration, with a spotlight on its Kansas-based wells and the essential role helium plays in the clean energy landscape.

The Aquis Showcase offers Mendell Helium a unique opportunity to engage with retail investors, sharing updates on its strategic initiatives and how helium supports the energy transition. Mendell Helium is excited to discuss its forward-looking vision, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation in exploration.

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/MDH