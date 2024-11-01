Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Adsure Services PLC is the holding company for TIAA Limited, a specialist business assurance provider operating across the Housing, Healthcare, Government, Education, Charities, and other sectors. The Group offers a wide range of services through its two operational divisions, Risk & Assurance and Risk & Advisory. TIAA Limited has been providing business assurance services for over 20 years. Currently, TIAA’s activities are focused across the United Kingdom. Prior to formation in 2002, the business operated by TIAA began in 1995, originally as an in-house internal audit function for a consortium of regulated social housing providers. The business quickly became established and grew its service offerings beyond the original consortium membership. To support the continued growth of the business, TIAA established as a private Limited company in 2002, becoming a predominately employee-owned business supported by a small number of dedicated private investors. In October 2013, it built a presence in the Healthcare sector through the acquisition of Parkhill and then in January 2014, the acquisition of South Coast Internal Audit Agency. These acquisitions were followed by several smaller acquisitions over the next five years. During this time TIAA has successfully diversified its service offerings further, developing market share in local government and the education sectors.



Kevin Limn – CEO – Kevin is the CEO of the Group with nearly 20 years’ of experience in internal audit, risk management and governance in a variety of sectors. He is responsible for the strategic configuration of TIAA Ltd’s Risk & Assurance and Risk & Advisory services. Kevin is FCCA qualified and has been a member of the ICAEW since 2010. Kevin led Adsure Services through the group’s Aquis Stock Exchange listing and delivery of its maiden dividend as a public company. During his tenure as Adsure Services CEO, Kevin secured an Innovate UK grant for the development of a Generative AI Large Language Model to provide efficiencies for public sector organisations.

Adsure Services will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Adsure Services PLC is presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, an event dedicated to introducing promising growth companies to retail investors. This prestigious event provides a unique platform for innovative businesses like Adsure to engage with a broad audience of investors who are keen on discovering the next generation of market leaders.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, Adsure Services PLC is eager to connect with retail investors, sharing insights into its innovative business assurance solutions and the significant impact they have on organisations. The company looks forward to discussing its vision for the future and how it plans to continue leading the industry through excellence in service delivery and a commitment to client success.

