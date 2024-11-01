EDX Medical Group PLC

EDX Medical Group plc is a pioneering provider of class-leading digital diagnostic products and services, enabling healthcare providers to detect, characterise and identify optimal treatments for cancer, cardiovascular and infectious diseases – the main causes of death globally.

EDX Medical is UK-based, with laboratories in Oxford and Cambridge, where it develops proprietary ‘point of care’ tests and laboratory clinical assays for global markets. The company has formed strong partnerships with leaders in the international life sciences sector and is focused on meeting the ever-growing demand from health professionals for innovative products that can improve patient outcomes by early diagnosis and identification of the most effective, personalised treatments.

The company was founded by renowned life sciences entrepreneur Sir Chris Evans, OBE, who has built 50 companies in the sector, 20 of them listed on international exchanges. EDX Medical was admitted to AQSE in November 2022 and is listed on the APEX segment of the exchange.

The company’s board of directors has a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector and has enjoyed continuing support from a group of highly regarded private and institutional investors.

Meet the team

Dr Mike Hudson – Chief Executive Officer – Mike is an internationally experienced scientific entrepreneur, corporate director and builder of distinctive life science and healthcare businesses. For almost 20 years he ran international businesses in health, nutrition and bio-ingredients for Unilever, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Royal Numico before co-founding his first biopharma company in 2005. He has founded and/or invested in over 10 early-stage companies and led over 20 transactions and partnerships with a combined value of over $2 billion. He has served on company boards in UK, USA, Sweden, Netherlands and Singapore and assisted multiple Universities, Research Institutes and Governments to develop distinctive life science strategies.

EDX Medical Group PLC will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

EDX Medical Group PLC is proud to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a premier event that brings high growth companies to the attention of retail investors. This prestigious platform allows innovative businesses like EDX Medical to connect with investors seeking to discover the next generation of industry leaders.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, EDX Medical Group PLC is eager to engage with retail investors, offering insights into its cutting edge healthcare solutions and the transformative impact they have on patients and the medical industry. The company will also present its future growth strategy, emphasising its commitment to innovation, service excellence, and long term success in the healthcare sector.



Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/EDX