Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc
AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 338,849 shares and share incentive awards, and another 253,965 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.
|
Name of Executive Director
|
Alberto Calderon
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
10 December 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
40,148
|
Price per security
|
US$79.78531
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$3,203,220.22
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
