Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 338,849 shares and share incentive awards, and another 253,965 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

Name of Executive Director

Alberto Calderon

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

10 December 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

40,148

Price per security

US$79.78531

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$3,203,220.22

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

  1. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$79.7000 to US$80.0200 inclusive.

