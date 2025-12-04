Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per ordinary share of the company on Dec. 3, 2025.
The dividend is payable on Dec. 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16, 2025.
About Allegion
At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We’re pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.
