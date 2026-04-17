The watch podcast disrupting the ‘pale, male and stale’ image

The Wrist Check Pod podcast crew speak to City AM The Magazine

Rashawn Smith and Perri Dash are hoping to change your mind about the watch industry, one podcast at a time, says Laura McCreddie-Doak



Unless you’re investigating a cold case, finding a following in the world of podcasting can be difficult.

But the Wrist Check Pod seemed to enter the world fully formed when it launched in 2021, quickly redefining what watch podcasting, and watch collecting, could look like. In an industry that can feel very pale, male and stale, it was fronted by two black men, Rashawn Smith and Perri Dash, who brought a refreshing lack of elitism.



Through the podcast they have broken down the difference between mechanical, quartz, and hybrid movements; had Fred Savage from The Wonder Years on to talk about double wristing a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms and a new Studio Underd0g; and discussed whether, in the event of a zombie apocalypse, Dash will be leaving his Rolexes and Pateks behind and slapping on a Citizen instead.

Wrist Check Pod: a new age of watch podcasting

If it involves watches, it’s up for discussion. And to think we wouldn’t be enjoying listening to these two friends from New York City’s outer boroughs if it wasn’t for Pharrell Williams.



“We met almost 15 years ago while working in the fashion industry”, says Smith. “At the time, I was at J.Crew and Perri was transitioning into the jewellery business after his stint at Billionaire Boys Club [BBC] & Ice Cream [the American fashion label founded by Pharrell Williams and Nigo in 2003].

It was actually a chance meeting inside J.Crew – I noticed a hat Perri was wearing that was only given to friends and family of BBC, which immediately sparked a conversation. From there, we realised we shared a mutual friend who worked closely with Pharrell. After that first interaction, we stayed in touch and eventually worked together across several different companies over the years.”



The podcast itself, like many things that have made their mark on the recent cultural landscape, was dreamt up during Covid based around the hashtag #wristcheck that Dash and Smith use on Instagram to share their watch choices.



“During Covid, we were consuming a ton of watch content and DM’ing watches back and forth on Instagram nonstop,” says Smith. “Once lockdown lifted, Perri called me to meet at our usual spot, Finelli’s Café. That’s where he made his pitch: ‘Rashawn, I have an idea so crazy it can only work: let’s start a watch podcast.’ My response was basically, ‘Say no more, I’m down.’ And the rest is history.”



It worked. There is an effortlessness to their style of podcasting. You could listen to it as a complete novice and never feel overwhelmed but you can come to it as a watch collector and discover factual nuggets you didn’t know before.



‘We both had an early interest in watches,” says Smith. “Growing up, the men in our lives influenced us in a lot of ways, and watches were part of that. Seeing them own multiple watches for different occasions planted a small seed. Over time, that seed grew into a deeper passion, one

we now get to share on a global scale.”



He isn’t exaggerating. Thanks to the way the Wrist Check Podcast (WCP) has been embraced by the watch world, Smith and Dash are now part of the establishment, using their influence to challenge the narrative about the industry being monocultural.



Recent high-profile collaborations include Ulysse Nardin, Official CPTime and Blancpain, while the pair have also signed a deal with Revolt to produce the first-ever watch-based show on US cable TV.



So has success come easy for them?



“Podcasting takes real work,” says Smith. “Most people aren’t built for the long run. We are. We’re here to stay, to grow, and to scale. Our voice is authentic, and our perspective is different, not just because of how we look, but because of our lived experiences and exposure. That gives us a unique lens.”



Social media has also helped open up spaces that, for so long, were gatekept. “Before, watch collecting and watch media felt one-dimensional because access was limited to a single stream of information,” he says.

“Now, diverse cultures and voices are louder and more visible than ever. And honestly, we’re realising that even the so-called ‘pale and stale’ want to get in on the fun too. We don’t focus on those narratives – we let our work ethic speak for itself. If another publication puts out a great story, we’re inspired to come back with something just as compelling, if not better.”

Read more: Strap a rocket to UK banks or watch the City drift, shadow chancellor warns



Things are certainly looking good for the pair. Their YouTube channel now has over 60,000 subscribers, with another 10,000 following them on Instagram. So, what’s next?



“We’d like to get Kevin Hart on the show, he would be the grail guest,” says Smith. “His story is incredible, following his origins from the comedy scene in Philadelphia to becoming a premier Hollywood actor and entrepreneur with a pretty amazing watch collection. He’s a former Audemars Piguet ambassador with a love for vintage and a sharp eye for fine watchmaking.”



Given they spend a lot of time talking watches and buying watches – current “to buys” include the Lange 1815 Up/Down Datograph from the 2010s for Smith and the Patek Philippe 6196P for Dash – what is their one bit of advice they would give someone getting into watch collecting?



“Buy what you like. Forget what someone tells you to buy or what you’re ‘supposed’ to own to be considered a collector. You’ll make mistakes, your taste will evolve, and that’s part of the journey. If you’re collecting out of genuine interest, there’s no wrong choice.



Find credible sources, buy the seller if you’re shopping the secondary market. And, of course, listen to the Wrist Check Pod. We won’t steer you wrong.”

Read more: In the watch world, exposed movements usurp the vintage revival