 |  Updated: 

Alkermes to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By:

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Richard Pops presenting Alkermes corporate update at 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026 stage podium

Contact

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Company Logo
Company Logo

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.