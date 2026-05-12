Silence Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that Curtis Rambaran, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Silence Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512769478/en/

Contact

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

Company Logo