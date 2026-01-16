Swindon Town face expulsion for picking player who was serving seven-game ban

Swindon could be kicked out of the Vertu Trophy

Swindon Town face being thrown out of the EFL Trophy after the League Two club fielded two ineligible players – including one who was serving a seven-match ban.

The Robins named captain Ollie Clarke in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Luton Town and brought on Aaron Drinan as a substitute at half time, despite him not being named on the official team sheet.

Clarke was handed a seven-match ban and fined £2,750 in December after admitting two charges of acting in an improper manner or using indecent behaviour towards an opponent during a Carabao Cup defeat at Cardiff City in August.

The 33-year-old midfielder was alleged to have committed “highly violating and intentional foul play” on two opponents’ “private body parts”, claims which Swindon said he and they contested.

Clarke had only served four matches of his seven-game ban when he played 77 minutes against Luton in the Vertu Trophy, as it is known for sponsorship reasons, earlier this week.

Drinan, a 27-year-old forward, was not included in the match day squad submitted to EFL officials but played the whole of the second half.

The EFL has referred the alleged offences to an independent disciplinary commission but said it could result in Swindon’s expulsion from the competition and the reinstatement of Luton.

Read more Big Tech braces as Keir Starmer flirts with Australia-style social media ban

“Swindon Town Football Club has been charged with two alleged breaches of EFL Regulations and EFL Trophy Rules,” the EFL said in a statement.

“As the sanction could include Swindon Town’s removal from this season’s Vertu Trophy and the reinstatement of Luton Town, the Vertu Trophy quarter-final draw on Saturday 17 January will include both clubs while proceedings are ongoing.”

Swindon Town ‘regret clerical error’

In response to the charges, Swindon said they were “reviewing these matters in full” and “working closely with the Football Association, the EFL, and all relevant governing bodies”.

But they argued that they believed that Clarke was eligible to play as it was not a League Two or FA Cup fixture, adding: “Both the club and the player complied with the terms of the suspension as notified to them by The FA at all times.”

They admitted, however, that Drinan’s omission from the team sheet had been “a clerical error”.

Swindon said: “The club wishes to make clear that there was no intention to mislead, deceive, or gain any sporting or competitive advantage.

“Swindon Town Football Club takes its regulatory responsibilities seriously and regrets this error.”