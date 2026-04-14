Tory councillors pledge to ban smartphones in classrooms ahead of local elections

Trott is backing councillors calling for a smartphone ban in schools. PA Wire

Conservative council candidates at next month’s local elections have vowed to enforce a ban on students using smartphones in a new policy that could test Labour’s grip over education across the country.

The Tories have doubled down on their calls for a national ban on smartphones in classrooms by getting local council candidates on board with the pledge ahead of elections in May.

MPs will vote on a Conservative amendment to a government schools bill later on Wednesday that seeks to prevent smartphone use and under 16-year-olds from accessing social media.

The pre-election pledge by the Conservatives could pile pressure on technology secretary Liz Kendall and education secretary Bridget Phillipson, with the government gathering research to consider wider restrictions on children’s use of technology.

Phillipson wrote to schools in January to demand that phones were not used as calculators by students or for research during the school-day, though she said in a parliamentary debate that the Tories’ pledge to legislate a ban was a “gimmick”.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has said “enough is enough”, calling the ban “common sense”.

She said: “Schools are places of learning, and children should not be distracted from that by smartphones.”

“Keir Starmer and Bridget Phillipson continue to drag their heels, announcing endless reviews and consultations. Enough is enough. “

Read more MPs reject social media ban for under-16s

‘Stop standing in the way of smartphone ban’

Mounting evidence suggests that children are spending more time online than ever, both in and outside school.

The sharp increase in smartphone use is linked with heightening exposure to inappropriate material, increased risk of contact with predatory adults and disruptive classroom environments.

The chief inspector of Ofsted said last year that he supported a ban on social media for under-16s, as pioneered by Australia.

A report led by Sir Martyn Oliver suggested that use of social media in schools had driven bad behaviour and worsened attendance.

The shadow education secretary, Laura Trott, has also urged Labour to “get a grip” on the matter and take action to stop more children “being harmed”.

“They are the only party who have voted against plans to ban smartphones from schools and get children off social media,” Trott said.

“So our local councils are taking matters into their own hands and pledging to fight for bans in their areas.”

“Labour MPs should stop standing in the way of what parents, teachers and children want. They should stand up and be counted.”