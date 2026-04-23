London local elections 2026: Who will win in Bexley?

What has traditionally been a back and forth between Conservatives and Labour, for the forthcoming local elections Bexley is being viewed as Reform’s top shot at cracking London.

In 2022, Bexley had a 5.2 per cent swing from Conservative to Labour but the Tories still managed to hold onto 33 seats, while Labour gained just one to sit at 12 seats.

Since then, Labour has retained a seat in a by-election and three Tories have turned independent.

Geographically, the firm sits on the border of Kent – an area where last year Reform scooped up almost everything.

The Tories have run the council since 2006 but a Reform reckoning threatens upheaval for that.

Reform’s ‘real chance’ at Bexley

Nigel Farage has said his party stands a “real chance” of turning Bexley a different shade of blue, though it’s an area the Greens and Liberal Democrats are also making a play for.

Reform candidate Mike Jones said his party’s ethos in local government was about “saving money where we can”. Yet it may be a pledge that could face scrutiny on the road to voting day after Reform raised council tax in Kent after previously pledging not to.

Back in 2014, when Farage was leading the UKIP party, they won three seats in the borough.

The council’s former leader Baroness O’Neill will not be standing for re-election after standing down from leadership in November. She was first elected to the council in 1998 and was the longest serving leader in the borough’s history.

Bexley’s population rapidly expanded in the 19th century though still today hosts many disconnected settlements with lots of open ground and parks.

It’s another area where the battle between builders and blockers is likely to be on the agenda for some 256,434 voters, with fierce debate over new developments on the sacred green belt.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.