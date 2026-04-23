London Local Elections 2026: Who will win in Enfield?

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough.

Voters are going to the polls in the Labour and Conservative battleground of Enfield in the local elections, against a backdrop of higher council tax and substantially boosted government funding for the Council.

In this latest set of local elections in May, results in Enfield are expected at 5pm on 8th May.

Back in 2022, when the local authority last held elections, Labour secured control with 38 seats while the Conservatives won 25.

At the time, no Green or Lib Dem councillors were elected.

Council tax for Enfield residents is expected to rise by £104 for the average Band D home, in a 4.8 per cent increase.

The borough contains three constituencies, with each represented by Labour MPs.

But even in Starmer’s landslide general election win in 2024, each MP lost vote share compared to 2019.

Enfield Council is set to be a major recipient of the government’s Council funding redistribution, with a £258m cash injection that amounts to a 58 per cent hike in spend in the years up to 2029.

Council leader Ergin Erbil said the funding boost – which is the second biggest for any local authority in England – represents “fair funding for our neighbourhoods and communities”.

LTNs remain controversial in Enfield

With Enfield on the outskirts of London, congestion charges on motorists have outsized importance in the area.

In June last year, the leader of the Conservative group in the Council Alessandro Georgiou posted on X: “I want to rip out all of Enfield Labour’s low traffic neighbourhoods!”

The Conservative leader in Enfield has since doubled down on this promise, despite fresh legal precedent from Tower Hamlets Council after the local authority was legally blocked from getting rid of LTN zones by the Court of Appeal.

Proponents of LTNs say that the rules stop residential areas being used as cut throughs for commuters into London, while opponents argue that the zones penalise motorists.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.