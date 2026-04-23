London Local Elections 2026: Who will win in Hackney?

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough.

Voters go to the polls in Hackney for the local elections against the backdrop of a council tax hike and a government funding surge, the previously Labour-dominated borough looks to be a testing ground for Green support in London.

In 2022, Sir Keir Starmer’s party scored 50 councillors compared to just five for the Conservatives and two for the Greens.

But since the election the Conservatives and Greens have each picked up an extra Council seat through by-elections.

Going into this set of elections, Zack Polanski’s insurgent left party is targeting both control of the council and the mayoralty.

This would be a major upset for Hackney local politics. Labour have had a strong grip over the local authority, holding overall control for 46 of the last 50 years.

Council tax for residents is set to rise by £94 for the average Band D home, in a 4.8 per cent increase.

As part of the national ‘Fair Funding Review’ of council spending, the government has boosted funding by 25 per cent in the borough.

Hackney has been home to some of the most high-profile voices on the British left, including veteran left-wing Labour MP Diane Abbott.

And there have been reports that, when it comes to the general election itself, Polanski himself is eyeing up a seat in the borough.

Greens eye up Hackney mayoralty

The local authority is one of five local authorities in London to have a directly-elected mayor, who takes direct responsibility for housing, waste collection and local regeneration projects.

The role was created in 2002, following a referendum vote in favour of creating the position.

Incumbent Labour mayor Caroline Woodley has been in the job since 2023, when she won a by-election.

Green candidate Zoe Garbett has made gains in her previous two runs for the mayoralty, finishing second with 24.5 per cent of the vote last time around.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.