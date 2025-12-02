LivaNova Appoints Lucile Blaise as Global Head of Commercialization, Obstructive Sleep Apnea

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, announced Lucile Blaise has joined the Company as Global Head of Commercialization, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), effective December 1. Blaise reports to Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer and is a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“Lucile is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 25 years of leadership in the medtech sector,” Makatsaria said. “With her extensive OSA market expertise, she has a strong track record in creating new sleep therapy pathways, improving patient access to care, and building strong commercial teams. Her leadership will help us unlock transformational growth by commercializing our differentiated OSA technology. We welcome her and look forward to her contributions as we aim to transform the lives of patients with OSA.”

Blaise joins LivaNova after 19 years with ResMed in San Diego, a leader in the treatment of respiratory and sleep apnea conditions. She held various leadership roles in marketing, sales, and strategy, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, President of Sleep & Respiratory Care, and Vice President Western Europe (Benelux, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and North Africa). Prior to ResMed, Blaise served in multiple corporate management roles in France with companies including Löwenstein Medical, Thusane, and Medtronic.

“I have spent my career specializing in digital health, market access strategy, and transformative business growth across Europe and the United States,” Blaise said. “I am honored to join LivaNova at a time when it is building tremendous momentum in developing ingenious medical solutions with the ultimate goal of changing the trajectory of patient lives.”

Blaise’s board service includes former director positions with the Medical Device Innovation Consortium in Washington, D.C., MedTech Europe Brussels, and the National Union of the Medical Technologies Industry in France, where she also served as chairperson. Blaise holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business from the University of Sheffield in the U.K. and an MBA from Kedge Business School in Talence, France.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the executive leadership of the Company and the OSA business. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

