Everest Appoints Lisa Davis to Lead North America Wholesale & Specialty Business

Everest Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing world-class reinsurance and specialty insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Lisa Davis as Head of North America, Wholesale & Specialty.

Ms. Davis will lead Everest’s North America Wholesale & Specialty business, overseeing underwriting strategy, distribution, and portfolio management across the region. She will report to Jason Keen, EVP and CEO of Global Wholesale & Specialty, and serve as a key member of his leadership team.

“Along with her extensive experience, Lisa brings a combination of underwriting discipline, operational leadership, and strong relationships that are critical in this environment,” said Jason Keen. “Her ability to build profitable specialty businesses, lead high-performing teams, and deepen broker relationships will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our North America platform, deliver disciplined, profitable growth, and execute our long-term strategy.”

Ms. Davis brings more than 35 years of experience building and scaling specialty insurance businesses across wholesale markets, with deep expertise in underwriting leadership, portfolio management, and distribution strategy. Most recently, she led the build-out and expansion of Canopius’ U.S. business, delivering sustained profitable growth while significantly scaling the platform. Prior to that, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer for North America at Sompo America and held leadership roles at Zurich North America and St. Paul Companies.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507731731/en/

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