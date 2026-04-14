Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Jessica Kirby Country Manager, UK, and Chris Nixon Head of Executive & Professional Lines, UK

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the promotion of Jessica Kirby to Country Manager, UK, subject to regulatory approval. She succeeds Nick Major, who is retiring from the company and the London Market.

“Jess has been instrumental in building our Executive & Professional Lines business and bringing the full value of BHSI’s tailored solutions, financial strength, and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to customers and brokers across London and UK,” said Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe, BHSI. “She exemplifies our culture and values as a key member of our leadership team, and I look forward to working with her in her new role. I also want to extend my deep gratitude to Nick for his exceptional leadership during his tenure and wish him all the best as he retires after a distinguished career spanning more than three decades.”

Jess joined BHSI in 2018 and was most recently Head of Executive & Professional Lines, UK. She has nearly two decades of experience focused on the UK and London markets and deep financial lines expertise. She is based in London and can be reached at Jessica.Kirby@bhspecialty.com.

As Jess assumes her new role, Chris Nixon will take the reins as Head of Executive & Professional Lines in the UK. Chris, who has more than 12 years of industry experience, joined BHSI in 2019 and was most recently Underwriting Manager, E&P Lines. He is based in London and can be reached at Chris.Nixon@bhspecialty.com.

With offices in London and Manchester, BHSI in the UK offers commercial property, casualty, executive & professional lines, transactional liability, marine, programs, energy, construction, accident & health, multinational insurance and risk engineering capabilities. To learn more visit bhspecialty.com/uk-products/.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL) is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway’s National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414929967/en/

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