Sundance and Gambit the Ones to take Roodee by storm

I'm The One produced an impressive performance on debut at Newbury

FLAT racing fans will also enjoy three days of Chester’s May meeting this week, with Friday’s Chester Cup (3.05pm) looking a difficult puzzle to solve without declarations or the draw.

BERKSHIRE SUNDANCE catches the eye at 12/1 having progressed into a smart stayer, rising over a stone in the weights since October thanks to three taking wins for Andrew Balding.

The most recent of which was in the All-Weather Easter Plate Marathon, where he powered clear of subsequent winner, Prydwen, in great style, and will greatly suit this test with Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

In the Huxley Stakes (2.35pm), last year’s dual Derby winner, Lambourn, is the star attraction.

While he’s clearly top-class, he could be found wanting for pace around this speed-favouring track and Bay City Roller might not get his desired softer ground.

KING’S GAMBIT is worth a go despite having a bit to find on ratings with the above pair, but his speed could be a big factor.

His comeback behind Damysus was promising and with bits and pieces of strong form to his name, he rates as a bet at 11/2.

It was disappointing to see Water To Wine ruled out of the Chester Vase, but his stablemate, I’M THE ONE, looks set to rubberstamp her Epsom credentials in the Cheshire Oaks (2.35pm) today.

She’s a prohibitively short 4/6 shot for this after her sparkling debut at Newbury last month, and I’d rather back her for the Oaks at 7/2 instead of this afternoon.

She’s my idea of the Epsom fillies’ Classic winner at this stage, and if she is victorious as expected for the Gosdens, you could be lucky to get odds-against come the first Friday in June.

POINTERS FRIDAY

King’s Gambit e/w 2.35pm, Chester

Berkshire Sundance e/w 3.05pm, Chester

ANTE-POST

I’m The One 7/2 The Oaks