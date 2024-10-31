Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

SulNOx Group Plc

SulNOx Group Plc specialises in inventing immediate and responsible solutions towards decarbonisation and offers green solutions to the world we live in today, where fossil fuels are still very much in demand and still growing. Our patented, biodegradable, greentech fuel conditioners have been sold in 37 countries and are unique in reducing liquid hydrocarbon fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gases (GHG), whilst also reducing Particulate Matter (PMs), including soot and smoke associated with poor air quality.

Meet the team

Ben Richardson – CEO – A former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer with 25+ years industry experience including ~16 years at Deutsche Bank in various senior roles. Ben has a proven track record of leading and delivering lasting success. Ben has wide ranging experience from roles in a variety of global locations including USA, The Netherlands and Australia, specialising in Sales / Business Development, Risk Management, Governance and strategic transformations.

SulNOx Group Plc will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

SulNOx Group Plc is excited to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a premier event that introduces high-growth companies to retail investors. This esteemed platform allows innovative businesses like SulNOx to connect with investors looking for the next generation of industry leaders.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, SulNOx is eager to engage with retail investors, sharing insights into its pioneering fuel conditioning technology and its transformative impact on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. The company will outline its future growth strategy, highlighting its dedication to sustainability, environmental innovation, and longterm success in the energy sector.

