Shepherd Neame Ltd

Shepherd Neame has been based in the market town of Faversham, Kent for over 300 years. Perhaps best known for great British classic ales such as Spitfire Amber, which carries the Royal Warrant, its diverse portfolio includes Bear Island East Coast Pale Ale and Bear Island Triple Hopped Lager, and the Whitstable Bay Collection. It also brews international lagers under licence including premium Thai lager Singha. The independent family business boasts an award-winning visitor centre and more than 290 pubs and hotels throughout London and the South East, from the historic heart of the City to the Kent coastline.

Meet the team

Mark Rider – Chief Financial Officer – Mark Rider was appointed to Shepherd Neame’s Board in February 2012. He joined the Company from J Sainsbury plc, where he held a number of senior finance roles. Prior to joining Sainsbury’s, he qualified as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Rugby Players Association, and has been an advisory Board member of the Zero Carbon Forum during this year.

Shepherd Neame will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Shepherd Neame is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a unique event that highlights innovative businesses. The Showcase event presents an excellent opportunity for us to connect with investors and industry enthusiasts eager to discover the next big names in the sector.

Join us at the 2024 Aquis Showcase as we share insights into our innovative brewing techniques, our strategic initiatives, and our vision for the future of hospitality. Together, let’s raise a glass to a thriving future for Shepherd Neame and the wider brewing community!

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/SHEP