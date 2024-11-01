Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Equipmake Holdings PLC

Equipmake is a UK-based industrial technology company specialising in the engineering, development and production of electrification products to meet the needs of the automotive and other sectors in support of the transition from fossil-fuelled to zero-emission drivetrains.

Equipmake is a leader in high-performance technologically advanced electric motors, inverters and complete zero-emission electric drivetrains and power electronic systems. Equipmake has developed a vertically integrated solution providing fully bespoke solutions to its customers. The Company is focused on accelerating traction with OEM and Tier 1 suppliers in relation to higher margin component and drivetrain supply under long-term growth contracts.

Key differentiators of the Company offerings are its advanced technology and performance, reliability and adherence to ASIL-D functional safety, which dictates the highest integrity requirements on a product and requires exceptional rigour in their development. Equipmake’s advanced motor and inverter technology, featuring ASIL-D compliance, are designed to customers’ highest Functional Safety standards. With decades of experience in electric drivetrain integration and a dedicated prototype vehicle testing facility, Equipmake can significantly accelerate product development for customers.

Meet the team

Ian Foley

An engineer by profession, Ian Foley moved to Norfolk in 1988 to work with Lotus Engineering. By 1991, he joined the Lotus Formula 1 Team and became Head of Research & Development, where he led the development of their pioneering Active Suspension system.



Following his time at Lotus, Ian founded Equipmake as a platform for his engineering consultancy. In 2007, he anticipated the shift to electrification and developed an electric hybrid system based on carbon fibre flywheel technology. This led to the formation of Automotive Hybrid Power, later renamed Williams Hybrid Power (WHP), with Ian as CEO. Under his leadership, WHP commercialised the technology for energy storage in buses. After its success, the business was acquired by GKN Automotive, and Ian returned to Equipmake to focus on electric vehicle technology development.

Equipmake Holdings PLC will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Equipmake is proud to be featured at the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a premier event that brings high-growth companies to the attention of retail investors. This prestigious platform allows innovative businesses like Equipmake to connect with investors seeking to discover the next generation of industry leaders.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, Equipmake is excited to engage with retail investors, offering insights into its cutting edge electric vehicle and electrification technologies. The company will highlight how its innovative solutions are transforming the automotive and transportation sectors. Equipmake will also present its future growth strategy, demonstrating its commitment to pioneering advancements, sustainability, and long term success in the EV industry.

Learn more:https://www.aquis.eu/companies/EQIP