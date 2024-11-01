Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Newbury Racecourse PLC

Newbury Racecourse PLC owns Newbury Racecourse which hosts 31 horseracing fixtures all year round across both National Hunt and Flat racing. It generates the majority of its income through public attendance and media rights at these fixtures, including two Summer meetings with a large-scale evening concert after racing. In addition to horseracing, the company generates income from a number of non-racing events including conferences, exhibitions and filming (both indoor and outdoor).

The company also owns and operates a 7-room children’s nursery called The Rocking Horse Nursery which can accommodate over 150 children up to the age of 4. This recently achieved an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report in September 2024. A 36-bedroom on-site hotel is also nestled at the heart of Newbury Racecourse called The Lodge. Courtesy of its location it offers a unique stay and only a stone’s throw away from Newbury Racecourse station.

The company owns the freehold to the 230-acre site and in 2012 entered into a Joint Venture agreement with David Wilson Homes to undertake a major redevelopment of the racecourse which included the development and sale of approx. 1,500 housing units, which is now substantially complete. As a result, the company owns the freehold to thirteen apartment blocks around the racecourse containing 618 units. For the 2023 financial year disclosed accounts, the company reported a turnover of £18.9m and a Profit Before Tax of £0.7m. The Company is debt-free and has net assets of £46.7m.

Meet the team

Shaun Hinds – CEO – Shaun Hinds was appointed CEO of Newbury Racecourse PLC earlier this year and leads the team across its racing, hospitality, events and education businesses. He has over 25 years of experience leading businesses in the events, hospitality and travel sectors. For the seven years before joining Newbury, he was the CEO of Manchester Central Convention Centre, the UK’s largest city centre convention, exhibition and events complex. Originally constructed as a Victorian railway terminus, it is now home to 250 events each year and generates £150 million per annum in economic value for the city of Manchester. Shaun oversaw the development of the business to include a much more diverse set of events and the addition of stand-alone hospitality venues in once derelict railway arches. Shaun’s early career was spent in sales and product marketing predominately in the travel, loyalty marketing and financial services sectors. He went on to lead and execute an active M&A strategy at a then Fortune 200 leisure, financial services and hospitality corporation listed on the NYSE. Shaun grew up in Newmarket where his keen interest in racing began.

Newbury Racecourse will be presenting at the 2024 Aquis Showcase

Newbury Racecourse is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Aquis Showcase, a premier event that celebrates the most exciting developments in the racing industry. This showcase offers a unique opportunity for innovative racing businesses and stakeholders to connect with passionate fans and investors eager to discover the next big names in the sport.

At the 2024 Aquis Showcase, Newbury Racecourse will highlight its commitment to delivering exceptional racing experiences, showcasing our state of the art facilities and dedication to enhancing the world of horse racing. We are eager to engage with investors, sharing insights into our exciting events, strategic initiatives, and plans for the future of racing. Join us as we celebrate the sport we love and our vision for creating memorable experiences for all. Together, let’s elevate horse racing to new heights!

Learn more: https://www.aquis.eu/companies/NYR