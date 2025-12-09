Corleone can be the don with Moore up

Ryan Moore will ride in his 19th IJC at Happy Valley.

LOCAL racegoers in Hong Kong are in for a treat when they arrive for a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The city track plays host to the annual LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship, consisting of four races between 12.10pm and 2.10pm, with points awarded to the first three finishers.

With prize money of around £100,000 on offer – the winning jockey gets £60,000 – it is no wonder the dozen jockeys in action reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the racing world.

Local champion Zac Purton will be seeking to win the trophy for the fourth time, with previous winners Mickael Barzalona, Vincent Ho, Hugh Bowman, Joao Moreira, Christophe Lemaire and Ryan Moore in opposition.

The ‘World’s Best Jockey’ James McDonald will be seeking to win the trophy for the first time, alongside William Buick and Hollie Doyle, who add further British interest alongside Moore.

There is also a LONGINES International Trainers’ bonus of £50,000 on offer, with the leading stable collecting £30,000.

Trainer David Hayes has made no secret he is aiming to pick up the prize and saddles seven runners across the four races, with both last-start winner Romantic Son in the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs, and earlier, Star Mac in the LONGINES Jockeys’ Championship Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile, looking his best chances of success.

Star Mac is close to a win judging by his recent encouraging form, but his wide draw in stall 10 tempers enthusiasm and he will do well to overcome in-form and highly progressive CORLEONE from the Caspar Fownes stable, especially with Moore in the saddle.

The son of prolific winning New Zealand champion Dundeel overcame a 10-month break when winning in emphatic fashion on his return last month and a subsequent trial suggests he has improved further.

Read more Voyage can burst Warrior’s Bubble in Jockey Club Cup

With a favoured inside gate of two he should get the run of the race from the off and be hard to stop when Moore goes into overdrive down the home straight.

The Fownes stable are in a rich vein of form at present having struck gold at the last four meetings, including a double at the city track a week ago and at Sha Tin on Sunday.

With 13 of his 21 winners coming at the Valley this season, it is hard to overlook the chances of stable companion and speed-machine MR DESIRA, who may cause heartache for the Hayes-trained Romantic Son once again at 2.10pm.

The four-year-old left his rivals gasping for air when leading from start to finish over five furlongs last month and now moves up in class with his penalty.

Importantly however, he carries seven pounds less in the saddle, and has drawn the golden alley, gate one.

Having won over the trip back in October, and with Hollie Doyle doing the steering, expect him to bounce out in front and hopefully not see another horse.

POINTERS

Corleone 12.40pm Happy Valley

Mr Desira 2.10pm Happy Valley