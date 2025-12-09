The Punter Podcast Episode 60: Cheltenham, Doncaster and the IJC

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are back to preview Friday and Saturday’s racing at Cheltenham, with a look at the action at Doncaster on Saturday also, Oliver Greenall joins to discuss his runner Jagwar and others, and Wally Pyrah is on hand to preview the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley this Wednesday.

