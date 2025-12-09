The Punter Podcast Episode 60: Cheltenham, Doncaster and the IJC

By:

City skyline with prominent modern architecture and bustling streets, highlighting urban growth and economic activity.

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are back to preview Friday and Saturday’s racing at Cheltenham, with a look at the action at Doncaster on Saturday also, Oliver Greenall joins to discuss his runner Jagwar and others, and Wally Pyrah is on hand to preview the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley this Wednesday.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.