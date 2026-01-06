The Punter Podcast Episode 64: Kempton, Warwick, Happy Valley and the Road to Cheltenham

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the Saturday’s action from Kempton, featuring the Lanzarote Hurdle, with a look at Warwick’s William Hill Half A Mill Classic Chase card also. Bill also kicks off his Road to Cheltenham antepost tips, while Wally Pyrah is back to preview Happy Valley.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.