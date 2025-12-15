Frank Warren’s Queensberry hired to bring punch to Derby Festival

Frank Warren has promised Queensberry's takeover of The Hill will 'knock it out of the park'

Promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry operation is moving from boxing into horse racing after winning a brief to revitalise The Derby Festival from organisers The Jockey Club.

A newly created arm of the business, Queensberry Event Management, will bring its expertise to operations on The Hill, the public enclosure in the middle of the iconic Epsom course.

“This is a big day for Queensberry,” said Warren, whose world-famous boxing stable includes fighters such as Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois and Moses Itauma.

“To be working with one of the most prestigious British sporting events – The Betfred Derby Festival – on such an important occasion is genuinely exciting.

“Epsom Downs Racecourse is one of the oldest in the world and full of history, which makes this all the more thrilling to be part of.

“This Festival also runs in my blood; my family and then I worked on the racecourse starting over 70 years ago, so to now be trusted to promote an iconic element like The Hill is a true honour.

“Make no mistake, we’re not just participating; we fully intend to knock this out of the park.”

Epsom chiefs excited to work with Warren

Queensberry Event Management will be run by former TNT Sports director Louisa Clark and take charge of The Hill for the first time next year.

The Derby Festival, whose centrepiece is the most prestigious flat race in the UK, dating back to 1780, is due to take place on 5 and 6 June.

“We’re hugely excited to be working with Frank and his team at Queensberry to reinvigorate The Hill at Epsom Downs and launch DerbyFest,” said Jim Allen, general manager at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

“The Betfred Derby is a British institution which is famous the world over, and in Queensberry we now have a sport and events promoter with exactly the experience and expertise we’ve been looking for to help us engage with the local community, sports fans and potential racegoers.

“We can’t wait to get started with them to put on an unforgettable show next June.”